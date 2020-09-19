David Ortiz said he had COVID-19

Retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz said Friday that he contracted COVID-19, but he didn’t show symptoms.

Ortiz spoke of his illness Friday during the Red Sox versus Yankees game, according to The Boston Globe.

“I just got my last test yesterday — thank God I tested negative,” said Ortiz. “I had [an] asymptomatic [case], so mine wasn’t that bad. But my brother had it really bad. He had to be in the hospital for, like, a week. He ended up losing about 25 pounds. Man, this is no joke.”

Ortiz spoke to the news station from his Dominican Republic home, The Globe reported.

