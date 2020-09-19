David Fifita in doubt for opening match after ankle injury

Queensland will be sweating on the fitness of back-rower David Fifita, after scans revealed his ankle injury was more serious than first thought.

Fifita landed awkwardly in a tackle during the second half of last night’s 26-12 loss to Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.

News Corp reports he will see a surgeon on Monday, with scans confirming a ‘nasty’ sydesmosis injury to his left ankle.

It means the 20-year-old has played his last match for the Broncos, having signed a rich three-year deal to join Gold Coast from 2021.

David Fifita of the Broncos is injured in a tackle during the round 19 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos. (Getty)

There’s just over six weeks until the first State of Origin match, meaning Fifita faces a race against time to be fit for the opening match in Adelaide on November 4.

Parramatta’s Junior Paulo was charged by the match review committee for the tackle that left Fifita with the injury, although he won’t miss a match if he takes the early guilty plea.

Paulo has been hit with a grade one dangerous contact charge for the incident, which left Fifita screaming in agony.

The tackle caused controversy, with Parramatta coach Brad Arthur suggesting it didn’t warrant any punishment.

“There’s nothing in that, it shouldn’t have even been a penalty,” Arthur said.

“That’s not a penalty. What is he supposed to do? That’s not the description of the hip-tackle. No way.”