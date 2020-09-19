Dash is evolving into a decentralized cloud cryptocurrency By Cointelegraph

Dash is evolving into a decentralized cloud cryptocurrency
Payments-focused cryptocurrency is starting to release insights into its new platform, which enables data to be stored within the network in the form of decentralized cloud service.
The forthcoming Dash Platform has been developed from longstanding ideas to evolve the cryptocurrency’s functionalities — dating back to the announcement of “Dash Evolution” back in 2015.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
