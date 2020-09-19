Chip Cutter / Wall Street Journal:
Companies like IBM and ADP are developing tools to automate decision making, reduce risks and frictions of bringing employees back to the office — Employers use algorithms and dashboards as they navigate liability concerns and bruised egos,nbsp; — Companies reopening their workplaces …
Companies like IBM and ADP are developing tools to automate decision making, reduce risks and frictions of bringing employees back to the office (Chip Cutter/Wall Street Journal)
Chip Cutter / Wall Street Journal: