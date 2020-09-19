Chris Evans and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Pay Respect to Late Ruth Bader Ginsburg With Tributes

WENN/Jaime Espinoza/Avalon

Chris Evans and Julia Louis-Dreyfus were among the stunned celebrities who jumped on social media to honor iconic U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following her death on Friday, September 18.

The 87-year-old lost her battle with pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington, D.C. and her famous fans were quick to pay their respects to the woman dubbed ‘the Notorious RBG’.

“If there is a God, may She bless and keep RBG,” “Veep” star Louis-Dreyfus wrote, while Captain America Evans posted a photo of his late hero and added, “One of one,” suggesting there will never be another like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and actress Sophia Bush tweeted, “Truly and utterly gutted. And grateful. And in awe. And just so devastated. An icon and a hero. #RBG.”

There were also Friday evening tributes from Seth MacFarlane, who tweeted, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A model for fairness, rational thought, and progress. She will be missed more than we can yet imagine”, and Katy Perry, who posted a broken heart emoji and a simple “RIP RBJ.”

Actress Beanie Feldstein, Darren Criss, Sarah Silverman, Uzo Aduba, Hailee Steinfeld, Lena Dunham, Josh Gad, Emmy Rossum, Jameela Jamil and Rosie O’Donnell also offered up thoughts, prayers and tributes, while Elizabeth Banks revealed she was “in tears” after learning the news, and fellow actress Patricia Arquette wrote, “Rest In Peace justice Ginsberg (sic). You were a champion and a hero. Thank you for your tireless work.”

Ginsburg revealed she was battling cancer again after she was discharged from Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. in July, and she was admitted into a New York City hospital weeks later for a routine non-surgical procedure to correct a bile stent. She died surrounded by members of her family.