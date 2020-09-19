Check Point: Iranian hacker group Rampant Kitten, which has been active for 6+ years, has developed an Android malware capable of stealing 2FA SMS codes (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:

Check Point: Iranian hacker group Rampant Kitten, which has been active for 6+ years, has developed an Android malware capable of stealing 2FA SMS codes  —  The malware could steal 2FA SMS codes for Google accounts.  Also contained vague functionality to do the same for Telegram and various social networks.

