Check Point: Iranian hacker group Rampant Kitten, which has been active for 6+ years, has developed an Android malware capable of stealing 2FA SMS codes (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Check Point: Iranian hacker group Rampant Kitten, which has been active for 6+ years, has developed an Android malware capable of stealing 2FA SMS codes — The malware could steal 2FA SMS codes for Google accounts. Also contained vague functionality to do the same for Telegram and various social networks.
