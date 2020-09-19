Charlie Baker responds to Trump pushing for vote on Supreme Court pick

As President Donald Trump pushes the U.S. Senate to vote “without delay” on his nomination to the Supreme Court to fill the seat left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg upon her death, Gov. Charlie Baker disagrees.

“The passing of Justice Ginsburg is not only a loss for the court but for the entire nation, and I urge President Trump and the U.S. Senate to allow the American people to cast their ballots for President before a new justice is nominated or confirmed,” the Republican said on Twitter. “The Supreme Court is too important to rush and must be removed from partisan political infighting.”

The Supreme Court is too important to rush and must be removed from partisan political infighting. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) September 19, 2020

In a tweet Saturday morning, Trump said it’s the “obligation” of the Republican party to decide on the next Supreme Court Justice.

[email protected] We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott also disagrees with Trump.

“While it is important to take the to mourn her passing, we must also follow precedent, as well as her dying wishes, and delay the appointment process until after Inauguration Day,” he said on Twitter as part of a tribute to the late justice.

While it is important to take the to mourn her passing, we must also follow precedent, as well as her dying wishes, and delay the appointment process until after Inauguration Day. (4/4) — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) September 19, 2020

Ginsburg, 87, died Friday at her home after recently undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.