Celeb Stylist Law Roach Teases Zendaya’s 2020 Emmys Ensemble

Law Roach is not giving away any spoilers… or is he?!

The celebrity stylist kept his lips zipped when discussing Euphoria star Zendaya‘s ensemble for the virtual 2020 Emmys. Even when pressed by E! News’ Zanna Rossi for answers, the fashion aficionado simply replied, “You’ll see.”

However, the secrecy around her lewk may also be because he and Zendaya have yet to settle on an outfit for the big night. Law told Zanna that he and the actress have “been really up in the air” about the vibe they’re going for.

He said the main question going into Sunday is, “Do we dress up? Do we not dress up? Do we celebrate? Do we not celebrate, you know?”

He then added, “I won’t tell too much. We might have a dress, we might not have a dress.”

And while the fashion is a priority for the actress, Law said that she’s more excited to be going to the Emmys as a nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, a first for the star.