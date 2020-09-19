Cele to visit family of slain police detective Charl Kinnear

Police officers outside the house of Charl Kinnear who was killed outside his Bishop Lavis home.

Police detective Charl Kinnear was shot and killed in front of his house in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town on Friday.

Kinnear was attached to the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit as a section commander.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit Kinnear’s family on Saturday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele will be in Cape Town on Saturday to visit the family of slain police detective Charl Kinnear.

Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed the minister will be visiting the family and will also receive a progress report on the investigation.

Earlier on Friday, reported that the high-profile police investigator had been shot dead in front of his house in Bishop Lavis.

The killing is suspected to have been an assassination, although this has not been confirmed by police, nor would they speculate about the possible motive for the murder.

Police said the details around the killing are still very vague.

Residents in Bishop Lavis told that shots were heard around 15:00.

In a statement, national police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole expressed outrage at the killing of Kinnear, who held the rank of Colonel.

“We are all saddened by this tragic untimely loss of Colonel Kinnear and his murder is huge loss to South Africa and its people,” Sitole said.

“The South African Police Service will not rest until those responsible for his murder are brought to book.”

Charl Kinnear, a police investigating officer who has been looking into violence in clubs around Cape Town, leaves the magistrate’s court there on Thursday. (Caryn Dolley, )

Sitole tasked the provincial commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata, to immediately activate the 72-Hour Activation Plan.

“This is a plan to mobilise critical departments, including Crime Intelligence, Forensic Experts, the Hawks and Tactical Units, to ensure that evidence or information that could assist in the successful investigation of this case is not lost,” a statement read.

Kinnear was attached to the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit as a section commander and was involved in investigations into several high-profile cases, which resulted in multiple arrests.

