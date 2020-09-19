Cardi B Reveals the Real Reason She Filed for Divorce From Offset

“I want to say thank you to everybody they’ve been showing me love,” Cardi reiterated once more. “I’m great. I’m okay. I’m not down. I’m not devastated. I’m not hurt.”

On Monday, Sept. 14, the “Press” rapper filed for divorce from Offset in Fulton County, Ga. Per the online court documents, which E! News obtained, Cardi and her legal team described the marriage as “irretrievably broken” and that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

Moreover, she is asking for child support and hopes the divorce “will be settled by agreement of the parties.”

The couple’s split comes only three years after they secretly married in September 2017. That following summer, they welcomed their first child together.

As news broke about their divorce, a source told E! News the pair’s inner circle was “very shocking to everyone around them.”

“They have been living together, parenting Kulture and seemed to be doing fine from an outsider’s perspective,” the insider added.