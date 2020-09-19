Cardi B BLASTS Offset: I Left Him Before He CHEATED ON ME!! (Listen)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Cardi B explained why she and her husband Offset are divorcing last night on IG Live, And learned that according to Cardi she just “got tired of arguing” with her husband Offset.

Cardi explained, “I just got tired of arguing … Before you actually get cheating on.”

Listen:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR