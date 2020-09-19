Cardi B BLASTS Offset: I Left Him Before He CHEATED ON ME!! (Listen)

Cardi B explained why she and her husband Offset are divorcing last night on IG Live, And learned that according to Cardi she just “got tired of arguing” with her husband Offset.

Cardi explained, “I just got tired of arguing … Before you actually get cheating on.”

Listen:

Cardi also cleared up the rumor that she was going to have a “Lemonade” album. Cardi emphasized that she once said she will have a album with “Lemonade moments” in a past interview – but she’s not doing that.

According to Cardi, her first album went 3x platinum and she doesn’t need to pull stunts.

Recognized by Forbes as one of the most influential female rappers of all time, Cardi B is known for her aggressive flow and candid lyrics, which have received widespread media coverage. She is the highest-certified female rapper of all time on the RIAA’s Top Artists (Digital Singles) ranking, also appearing among the ten highest-certified female artists and having the top certified song by a female rap artist. She is the only female rapper with multiple billion-streamers on Spotify. Her accolades include a Grammy Award, seven Billboard Music Awards, five Guinness World Records, four American Music Awards, eleven BET Hip Hop Awards and two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awards.

In 2018, Time included her on their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Cardi B has further been credited for supporting and uniting female rappers in the music industry.