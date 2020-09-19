BurgerSwap frying high — Binance offers up the latest dish on DeFi menu By Cointelegraph

It’s essentially a clone of SushiSwap, with some variations and one significant difference. BurgerSwap is the first of its kind to be developed on the EVM-compatible Binance Smart Chain. Binance launched its BSC on Aug. 31.

The food-related craze for yield farming is showing no sign of abating. So far this year, the crypto space has been treated to Yam, Shrimp, Spaghetti, Cream, and of course, the most-talked-about dish of recent weeks — Sushi. Next up on the menu is BurgerSwap, the latest decentralized exchange that aims to improve upon Uniswap with a different incentive model and community governance.

