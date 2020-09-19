BTC, ETH, XRP, DOT, BCH, BNB, LINK, CRO, LTC, BSV By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 9/18: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOT, BCH, BNB, LINK, CRO, LTC, BSV
The U.S. Federal Reserve recently hinted that it could keep interest rates near zero at least through 2023. The Bank of England went a step ahead and said that it could explore options for cutting rates below zero in order to support an economy battered by the coronavirus lockdowns and the upcoming Brexit.
In other news, Kraken exchange has become the first digital asset company to receive a charter to operate as a bank in the U.S. This is a huge change from the days when traditional banks refused to support crypto businesses.
