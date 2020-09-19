Brumbies down Reds in Super Rugby AU final

The Brumbies have broken their 16-year title drought with a thrilling 28-23 win over a gutsy Queensland Reds outfit in the Super Rugby AU final.

Entering the match at Canberra’s GIO Stadium as favourites, the Brumbies led from start to finish be crowned champions for the first time since 2004.

It was a fitting end for the Brumbies who before the COVID-19 shutdown had proven to be a genuine title contender among the wider Super Rugby teams with the pandemic forcing the competition to split up and turn into a domestic series for season 2020.

But life was made difficult for the Brumbies who were up against a young Reds side who refused to give an inch.

Super Rugby AU Final – Brumbies v Reds (Getty)

The Reds would overcome injuries to young star Jordan Petaia and Wallaby Lukhan Salakai-Loto, and a yellow card to Filipo Daugunu to give fans a match to remember.

Down 28-13 midway during the second half, coach Brad Thorn’s men set up a grandstand finish when in the 64th minute they reduced the deficit to just 5 points.

The Brumbies, who in three of the past four years had been Australia’s Super Rugby conference champions, were forced to defend for much of the remaining 16 minutes.

Super Rugby AU Final – Brumbies v Reds (Getty)

The Reds had multiple opportunities late in the match to come up with points but errors and penalties would ultimately cost them.

A lineout for the Reds just 7 metres out from the try line in the 73rd minute was botched as possession was handed straight back to the Brumbies.

Then in the 75th minute, the Reds were once against just metres out from the try line but were penalised after a Queensland player was pinged for leaving his feet at the ruck.

“It’s fantastic. It’s a great achievement from the Brumbies,” Wallabies legend George Gregan told Fox Sports.

“They’re a very proud rugby nation, and they’ll be excited they can add to the cabinet.

“Let’s take our hats off to the Reds! What a performance. They’ve had consistency, skill and also that hunger.

“A really polished team, and we’ll see more and more of those young players growing and developing in Australian rugby.”

Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio, who was back in the squad after overcoming a hamstring injury suffered back in July, was named Player of the Match in a standout performance.

Lolesio finished the match with 185 kick metres, two tackle busts and was accurate with the boot by notching a total of 13 points.