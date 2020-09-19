Blanco Brown Says Helmet Saved Him From Fatal Injuries in Car Crash

Instagram

The ‘Git Up’ hitmaker thanks his online devotees for their prayer and support following a head-on car accident that sent him to undergo a 12-hour emergency surgery.

Singer and producer Blanco Brown has thanked fans for their support after he was hospitalised in a serious condition following a head-on crash in Atlanta, Georgia last month (Aug20).

The 35 year old, real name Bennie Amey III, suffered “significant injuries” when he was thrown from his motorbike after the collision, and was rushed into emergency surgery at a local medical centre, where he underwent a 12-hour operation.

The hip-hop producer, who is now a solo country music star, took to Instagram on Friday (18Sep20) to update fans on his condition, writing, “I fought for my life, I fought to see all y’alls faces and those smiles again, and I fought to share my purpose. God ain’t done with me yet, we’re just getting started!”

He also posted a photo of the helmet he was wearing on the night of the accident, which is still under investigation, adding it “cushioned my impact and without it things would be more complicated…”

“I have to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for sparing my life and keeping me whole,” the “Git Up” singer adds. “The fact that I’m here and still in my right mind is God’s proof – I feel so blessed! To my fans, friends and family, I love you from the top to the bottom of my heart! I wanna thank everyone for all of the prayers and support! It means the world to me.”

When news of the accident first broke out, his representative at BBR Music Group stated back then, “Additional surgeries are expected as he currently rests in the ICU (intensive care unit). Blanco, his family and his friends ask for your prayers during this time.”