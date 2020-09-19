Bitcoin-based artwork smashes records, sells for $100K By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin-based artwork smashes records, sells for $100K
“Right Place & Right Time,” a digital art piece based on ‘s (BTC) fluctuating price action, has sold for more than $100,000.
“The Master NFT of Right Place & Right Time was sold to TokenAngels for $101,593. — but happy to call it $100,000,” Matt Kane, the artwork’s creator, told Cointelegraph on Friday.
