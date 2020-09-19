Big Ten releases full 2020 football schedule

We finally have our first look at the Big Ten’s 2020 football schedule.

The conference-only season will begin on Oct. 24 with the championship game scheduled for Dec. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Start times have yet to be revealed.

Ohio State, who has won the Big Ten in each of the last three seasons, will host Nebraska in its season opener. Another notable game will take place between Michigan and the University of Minnesota. The Wolverines will travel to kick off the season against the Gophers.

The season is highlighted by a Dec. 12 matchup between Ohio State and Michigan at the Horseshoe.