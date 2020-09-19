Bettman: Start of 2020-21 season could be pushed to January

When the NHL announced the hockey season would resume following a postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, it also stated a tentative start date of Dec. 1 for the 2020-21 campaign. With the United States still very much dealing with COVID-19 and the situation very uncertain, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman isn’t so sure next season will begin at the start of December.

According to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, Bettman revealed in his annual state of the league address ahead of the Stanley Cup Final between the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning that the 2020-21 season could begin as late as January.