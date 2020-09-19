Belarus police detain dozens of protesters in Minsk By

© . Belarusian opposition supporters protest against presidential election results in Minsk
() – Belarusian police detained dozens of protesters in central Minsk on Saturday, a witness said, as hundreds of people marched through the city demanding that President Alexander Lukashenko step down more than a month after he won a disputed election.
Protesters, most of them women, briefly scuffled with police who then blocked their path and started picking people one by one out of the crowd, the witness said.
