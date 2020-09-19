AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S still on hold By

Matilda Coleman
© . FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

() – AstraZeneca Plc (L:) said on Saturday that its COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is still on hold.

AstraZeneca on Saturday published a document https:// describing details of how the COVID-19 vaccine trial was being carried out, which was first reported by the New York Times.

