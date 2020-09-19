Apple's subscription bundle Apple One will greatly help TV+ by keeping subscriber metrics high as the service grows, following a strategy similar to Prime Video (Julia Alexander/The Verge)

Julia Alexander / The Verge:
Apple’s subscription bundle Apple One will greatly help TV+ by keeping subscriber metrics high as the service grows, following a strategy similar to Prime Video — A big push ahead of the streaming service’s anniversary,nbsp; — Apple’s new Apple One bundle, which gives customers an assortment …
