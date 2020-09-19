Anurag Kashyap speaks on the current scenario surrounding Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap is someone who’s never been afraid to speak his mind on anything. Be it a controversial or political issue, the filmmaker has always given his honest opinion on the way he sees things. In an interview with a leading journalist, Kashyap shared his views on the flack received by the Hindi film industry post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

During the opinion, Kashyap revealed that the whole investigation surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is being politicized. He said, “People have a choice to make ideologies and take sides. And I’m fine with that. I come from a family that has voted for the BJP all their lives. Kangana has been a very good friend of mine but this is not the Kangana I knew. I know that what is going on right now is pure politics. It is pure powerplay. And that would include even Shiv Sena and even Sanjay Raut. For me, Sanjay Raut falls in my eyes when he says ‘haramkhor’.”

On BMC demolishing Kangana’s home, the filmmaker reacted, “If something is illegal and you wanted to demolish it.. why wasn’t it demolished long back? When the government demolishes something to make a statement they are playing the same game that Kangana is playing. For me, what’s the difference between the two.”

When asked about the alleged cartel in Bollywood, Kashyap said, “It is absolutely bullshit and I can say it with confidence. There is an investigation going on and CBI, NCB are on it..I hope there is something they find. But I have never heard of it, I don’t know of it.”