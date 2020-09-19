An inside look at how Microsoft tried and failed in creating a version of Windows for dual-screen devices like Surface Duo, and eventually picked Android (Zac Bowden/Windows Central)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Zac Bowden / Windows Central:

An inside look at how Microsoft tried and failed in creating a version of Windows for dual-screen devices like Surface Duo, and eventually picked Android  —  Curious what Surface Duo was like when it was a Windows device?  Wonder no more.  —  Here at Windows Central …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR