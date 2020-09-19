Amazon deal discounts best cheap gaming headset to $30

Today’s Dealmaster is headlined by a nice discount on HyperX’s Cloud Stinger gaming headset, which is currently available for just under $30 at Amazon. Normally retailing in the $50 range, this discount marks the second-best price we’ve seen outside of a brief drop to $26 this past March.

The Cloud Stinger was our top budget pick in a past guide to the best gaming headsets. It’s an old-fashioned wired pair that HyperX has sold for several years, but it continues to provide a commendable blend of comfort and audio quality at a wallet-friendly price. It has a lightweight design that doesn’t clamp too harshly on the head. Its ear cups are spacious enough, its headband is highly adjustable, and it cushions both with ample memory foam. It doesn’t have an especially detailed or balanced sound profile, but its hyped-up bass and treble give it an exciting quality and bring a little more oomph to in-game effects. Its built-in mic is a plus, too, lending voices greater clarity than a typical wireless headset.

The Cloud Stinger is still a budget-level gaming headset, so it has its share of shortcomings. That microphone isn’t detachable, nor is the included 3.5mm cable. Its earcups don’t fold up for easier storage. A simple volume slider is all it has in terms of built-in controls. And its plastic-heavy build makes it feel like an inexpensive device. Still, the Cloud Stinger does well where it matters most. Because it’s a wired headset, it’ll have no problem working with any console or PC, either, the upcoming PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X included. It’s a solid value at its usual going rate, so if you’re in the market for a new headset on the cheap, this deal is well worth a look.

If you don’t need any more gaming gear, though, we also have deals on the AirPods Pro, SSDs, 4K TVs, and more. Have a look at our full rundown below.

Top 10 deals of the day

HyperX Cloud Stinger wired gaming headset for $29.88 at Amazon (normally $50).

at Amazon (normally $50). Crucial MX500 (500GB) 3D NAND SATA III internal SSD for $57.99 at Amazon (normally $67).

at Amazon (normally $67). Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Ghost of Tsushima (PS4, used) for $39.99 at GameFly (normally $60).

at GameFly (normally $60). Fitbit Charge 4 activity tracker for $129.95 at Amazon (normally $145).

at Amazon (normally $145). PowerA Protection Kit (Red Super Mario Bros. Checkerboard) case + screen protector for Nintendo Switch Lite for $8.98 at Amazon (normally $20).

at Amazon (normally $20). Aukey PA-D3 USB-C wall charger – 60W total, 60W USB-C PD, USB-A, GaN for $17.11 at Amazon ( clip $5 coupon and use code: 84O2K6UE – normally $30).

at Amazon ( and use code: – normally $30). Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th gen) laptop – 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-10210U, 14-inch 1080p, 8GB DDR3 RAM, 256GB SSD for $902.49 at Lenovo (use code: EXTRAFIVE – normally $1,000).

at Lenovo (use code: – normally $1,000). Apple AirPods Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earphones for $199 at Amazon, Walmart, and Staples (normally $235).

at Amazon, Walmart, and Staples (normally $235). Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) smartwatch for $299 at Walmart and Costco (normally $380).

Laptop and desktop PC deals

Apple MacBook Pro (2020) laptop – 1.4GHz Intel Core i5-8257U, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,599.99 at Amazon ( discount seen at checkout – normally $1,700).

at Amazon ( – normally $1,700). Apple MacBook Air (2020) laptop – 1.1GHz Intel Core i5-1030NG7, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,199.99 at Amazon (normally $1,300).

at Amazon (normally $1,300). Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th gen) laptop – 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-10210U, 14-inch 1080p, 8GB DDR3 RAM, 256GB SSD for $902.49 at Lenovo (use code: EXTRAFIVE – normally $1,000).

at Lenovo (use code: – normally $1,000). 27-inch Dell S2721QS monitor – 3840×2160, 60Hz, IPS for $339.99 at Dell (normally $450).

at Dell (normally $450). Crucial MX500 (500GB) 3D NAND SATA III internal SSD for $57.99 at Amazon (normally $67).

Video game deals

Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Mario Tennis Aces (Switch) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $50).

at Amazon (normally $50). The Wonderful 101: Remastered (Switch, PS4) for $29.99 at Amazon (normally $35).

at Amazon (normally $35). Hades (Switch, digital) for $19.99 at Nintendo eShop (normally $25).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $25). Persona 5 Royal (PS4) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $45).

at Amazon (normally $45). Ghost of Tsushima (PS4, used) for $39.99 at GameFly (normally $60).

at GameFly (normally $60). The Last of Us Part II (PS4, used) for $29.99 at GameFly (normally $60).

at GameFly (normally $60). Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4, used) for $24.99 at GameFly (normally $50).

at GameFly (normally $50). Doom Eternal (PS4, XB1, used) for $19.99 at GameFly (normally $40).

at GameFly (normally $40). PS Plus only: Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, digital) for $26.39 at PlayStation Store (normally $40).

at PlayStation Store (normally $40). Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4) for $32.97 at GameStop (normally $45).

at GameStop (normally $45). Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (Switch) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $48).

at Amazon (normally $48). Undertale (Switch, digital) for $9.99 at Nintendo eShop (normally $15).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $15). Catherine: Full Body (Switch) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $50).

at Amazon (normally $50). 1-2 Switch (Switch, digital) for $34.99 at Amazon (normally $50).

at Amazon (normally $50). Pre-order: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4, XB1) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Pre-order: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, XB1, PC) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

Gaming deals

TV and home entertainment deals

65-inch LG OLED CX (2020 model) 4K HDR OLED TV for $2,249.99 at Amazon ( discount seen at checkout – normally $2,500).

at Amazon ( – normally $2,500). 65-inch TCL R635 (2020 model) 4K HDR QLED mini-LED Roku TV for $840.17 at Amazon (normally $900).

at Amazon (normally $900). 82-inch Samsung RU8000 (2019 model) 4K LED TV for $1,499.99 at Best Buy (normally $2,000).

at Best Buy (normally $2,000). Amazon Fire TV Recast (500GB) over-the-air DVR for $149.99 at Amazon (normally $230).

at Amazon (normally $230). Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K media streamer + smart speaker for $99.99 at Amazon (normally $120).

at Amazon (normally $120). Chernobyl (complete series) for $9.99 at Amazon and Apple iTunes (normally $20).

Electronics deals

Accessories and miscellaneous deals