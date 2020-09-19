Almost half of crypto traders are long-term investors By Cointelegraph

Survey: Almost half of crypto traders are long-term investors
According to a recent survey of Huobi traders, 45% of respondents have time horizons longer than one year, with 12.5% saying that they are willing to wait over four years for a return on their investment. This seems to contradict the widely accepted view that most crypto investors are just there to make a quick buck.
When asked which asset they have held the longest, it’s no surprise that 69% said it was (BTC). Despite the vast majority of respondents belonging to the 26–50 age range, most of the respondents have less than three years of investment experience.
