Alicia Keys’ If I Ain’t Got You Was Almost A Christina Aguilera Song

Bradley Lamb
Updated 24 minutes ago. Posted 24 minutes ago

I think we can all agree that Alicia Keys is a music icon. From “Fallin'” to “Girl On Fire,” to “My Boo,” the singer-songwriter has hit after hit.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

I listen to her 2016 song, “In Common,” on repeat.

So, imagine my shock when I found out Alicia almost gave that song to another one of my faves, Ms. Christina Aguilera.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Alicia has written songs for artists like Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Drake, Jennifer Hudson, John Mayer, and more.

While discussing the release of her new self-titled album with Stereogum, the 15-time Grammy winner revealed, “There’s a really funny, amazing story around this song.”


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“I think we were on the same label at the time. [Christina] reached out and was like, ‘Would you write something for me?’…What a voice! I know I could write something fire for her.”

“So, time passed and I hadn’t written the song yet,” she continued. “And [the label] was like, ‘Do you have anything for Christina?’ I remember I had just recently written ‘If I Ain’t Got You.'”

“I told my A,amp;R at the time, ‘Let’s play her ‘If I Ain’t Got You.” He said, ‘Are you fucking crazy? We’re not giving her that song. Are you out your mind?’ I was like, ‘Why not? I’ll write a hundred more of those, it’s fine. I think she should hear it. I don’t really think it’s a big deal.’”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“But I thought, ‘Fine, I’ll go write another song,’” she continued. “So I went off and wrote Impossible. I went to cut it with her and I love how she sounded on it. It was such a cool vibe for us to be able to work together during those times.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I cut the vocals with her because I produced everything. So it’s really important to be in the same space to just get all the energy. That was great. She sounded so good and she’s very special, too,” Alicia said.

“But I will never forget that I would have given away ‘If I Ain’t Got You.’ Isn’t that crazy? So that’s a good story.”

Honestly, Alicia, it is crazy!! I mean, I’m not gonna lie — a Christina Aguilera version of ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ would completely obliterate my life (in a good way, obvs). And if she wanted to do a cover (hint, hint) I would be all ears.

That being said, everything means nothing, if I ain’t got you = me, to the Alicia Keys version of this song.

