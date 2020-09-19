Alicia Keys’ If I Ain’t Got You Was Almost A Christina Aguilera Song

“But I thought, ‘Fine, I’ll go write another song,’” she continued. “So I went off and wrote Impossible. I went to cut it with her and I love how she sounded on it. It was such a cool vibe for us to be able to work together during those times.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I cut the vocals with her because I produced everything. So it’s really important to be in the same space to just get all the energy. That was great. She sounded so good and she’s very special, too,” Alicia said.