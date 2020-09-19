Airstrikes on Taliban base kill at least 12 civilians

KABUL () – A twin airstrike on a Taliban base in the northeastern Afghan province of Kunduz killed at least 12 civilians and injured more than 10 people on Saturday, provincial officials and Taliban officials said, as the warring sides hold peace talks.
However, defence ministry officials in Kabul said more than 40 Taliban fighters had been killed in the airstrikes. They did not confirm any civilian deaths but said an investigation was underway.
