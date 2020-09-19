Abkhazia to lift ban on crypto mining By Cointelegraph

Abkhazia to lift ban on crypto mining
The de facto state of Abkhazia threw the towel on its fight against crypto mining, with the president recently announcing measures to lift the nation’s current ban.
According to Finanz.ru, Aslan Bzhania stated on Thursday that his government plans to introduce “the most optimal mechanism” to regulate crypto mining, rather than maintaining the state’s current prohibition on blockchain-related activities.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.