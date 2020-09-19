Abkhazia government blames illegal crypto mining for energy crisis By Cointelegraph

Abkhazia government blames illegal crypto mining for energy crisis
Abkhazia, a de facto state in the South Caucasus, continues to face an energy crisis. The head of the region’s national energy provider recently blamed increased crypto mining activity for the problems.
According to Jam News, the government’s year-old ban on crypto mining has not been respected nor enforced by the local authorities, with miners continuing to take advantage of the area’s low energy costs.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.