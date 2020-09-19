A trillion-dollar opportunity for the taking By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
DeFi and healthcare: A trillion-dollar opportunity for the taking

With today’s technological and medical advancements, quality, affordable healthcare should be a basic human right: healthcare for every single person, no matter their socioeconomic level or geographic location.

The global size of the healthcare market was worth over a staggering $8.45 trillion in 2018 and continues to grow. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s well known that medicine is moving online and going digital. But how is this related to decentralized finance? The decentralized finance community is rapidly growing but is currently still in its early stages with the focus primarily on yield farming.

Pradeep Goel is the CEO of Solve.Care. With over 25 years of experience in healthcare, Pradeep has worked with two U.S. presidential administrations on implementing Medicare and Medicaid programs, the Affordable Care Act, and other government programs. At Solve.Care, he and his international teams have designed and implemented a blockchain platform to improve care coordination while cutting healthcare waste, fraud and administrative burden.

