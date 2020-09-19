A look at iOS 14's privacy-centric features including mic and camera access notifications, local network access control, compromised password warnings, and more (Dan Goodin/Up News Info Technica)

Dan Goodin / Up News Info Technica:
A look at iOS 14’s privacy-centric features including mic and camera access notifications, local network access control, compromised password warnings, and more — Behold: The useful and not-so-useful privacy features you’ve been waiting for. — Eleven months ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook declared privacy a “fundamental human right.”
