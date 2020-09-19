22% Uniswap (UNI) price drop doesn’t faze traders By Cointelegraph

More pump than dump: 22% Uniswap (UNI) price drop doesn’t faze traders
Earlier today Yearn.finance (YFI) and Ether (ETH) rose sharply after Uniswap’s governance token UNI plunged 22% from $8.00 to $6.80.
UNI, which launched less than 48 hours ago, has rallied from around $1.00 to $8.00 in a short period. After an impressive eight-fold gain, the token started to pull back but trading volume suggests traders have their eyes set on higher prices.
