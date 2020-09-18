‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’: Harvey Guillen Cast as Programmer

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist appears to have found Max’s workplace replacement: Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) will recur during Season 2 of NBC’s musical dramedy as George, a new programmer at Sprq Point.

In the Season 1 finale, Max announced that he was moving on from Sprq Point to pursue other opportunities, so could George — who makes his debut in the Season 2 premiere, airing in 2021 — be filling Max’s spot on Zoey’s team? It sure would line up with the fact that George is “constantly hungering for Zoey’s (and his fellow coders’) approval,” per the official character description.

Guillén currently plays “familiar”/vampire slayer Guillermo on the FX comedy What We Do in the Shadows, which was renewed for a third season back in May. His other TV credits include The Magicians, Eye Candy and Huge.

Our sister site Variety first reported the news of Guillén’s casting.

* The CW’s sci-fi drama Pandora has promoted Tina Casciani, who plays the Hypatia Syndicate’s ruthless leader Tierney, to series regular for Season 2, our sister site reports.

* ABC News’ T.J. Holmes has been named a permanent co-anchor on GMA3: What You Need To Know, opposite Amy Robach, per Variety . His new duties begin Monday, Sept. 21.

* The CW is developing the romantic mystery comedy drama I’m In Love With The Dancer From My Bat Mitzvah, from executive producer Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and writer Ilana Wolpert, who was an assistant on Crazy Ex, reports.

