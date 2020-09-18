You’ll Never Believe These Reese Witherspoon Facts

Reese Witherspoon is more than just a leading lady, she’s a pop culture icon.

With many hit films, an Oscar win and a best-selling book under her belt, the 44-year-old actress and producer has made it clear that women can do anything. And, since Reese has been in this industry since she was a teenager, it wouldn’t be surprising if you felt like you knew everything about the A-lister.

We all know Reese has three children, including Ava, 21, and Deacon, 16, from her first marriage with Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, 7, from her current marriage to Jim Toth. And E! readers are probably familiar with Reese’s extensive film resume as her credits include blockbuster hits like Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, Walk the Line and Wild.

Or, you likely recognize Reese from one of her many successful TV stints, including Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere.

However, as tonight’s episode of 10 Things You Don’t Know showcased, there’s still plenty to learn about this national treasure.