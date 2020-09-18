Winners, losers from Browns’ win over Bengals on Thursday Night Football

When the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns took the field for a Week 2 Thursday Night Football clash between two winless teams, many expected the game to be a snoozer. Instead, it was a thrilling duel between offenses led by former No. 1 overall picks on a big stage in a game filled with explosive plays.

After having one of the worst quarterback performances in Week 1, Baker Mayfield responded with a gem in Week 2. Facing a much easier opponent, Cleveland’s offense rolled early on Thursday with big plays from Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr. and Mayfield. By halftime, the Browns jumped out to a 21-13 lead.

Not to be outdone, Cincinnati’s offense impressed with Joe Burrow thriving and star running back Joe Mixon producing in the first half. Trailing 28-13 at one point in the third quarter, the Bengals tried clawing their way back. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough against a superior team.

Let’s take a look at the winners and losers from the Browns’ thrilling 35-30 win over the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

Winner:

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns



Once Cleveland found itself too far behind in Week 1, it ended Chubb’s chances of making an impact. When the game is close and the Browns need to punish their opponent, they know this 227-pound running back is precisely whom they want to feed. It was obvious on Thursday night.