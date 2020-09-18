When Anushka Sharma said she wants to steal Shah Rukh Khan’s watches



Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in several films. Be it Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Jab Harry Met Sejal or Zero, SRK and Anushka’s chemistry is loved by the audience. They make a great pair on screen and share an awesome camaraderie. Anushka made her debut alongside the superstar and therefore she has a very close bond with him. Anushka and SRK had appeared together on a television show where Anushka was questioned about the things she’s like to steal from SRK.

The actress was in a jovial mood and quickly said, “His watches.” SRK couldn’t stop laughing as she went on and even said, “His house Mannat too.” To which Shah Rukh had jokingly exclaimed, “yes, me and the kids will stay in the vanity van with Gauri.” Aren’t these two just super cute?