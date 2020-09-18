What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for September 19-20

So are you ready? Did you eat? Do you have the energy?

Random, we know, but those lyrics from Vanessa Hudgen‘s iconic 2008 single “Sneakernight” were what came to mind when preparing for this upcoming weekend, which feels sort of like the Super Bowl for TV.

The 2020 Emmys are going down on Sunday night (and we’ve got all the details for you about the virtual event right here), which means you’re likely going to want to spend part of your weekend getting in some last-minute binge-watching to prepare.

But there are also a lot of new offerings to enjoy, including Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson‘s latest collaboration that highlights an infamous movie villain, Paris Hilton‘s surprisingly emotional documentary and Peacock’s gripping drama that will have you playing armchair detective.

Plus, we’re helping you get into the fall spirit a little early (sorry not sorry #PSL haters) and recommending a viewing of a magical old favorite.

Here are our top picks for the weekend of Sept. 19-20…