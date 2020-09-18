What to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, and more

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.
Between traditional television, video-on-demand releases, and a growing number of streaming services, it can be hard to keep up with what one should watch week to week. Take a look at this weekend's notable arrivals, a couple you may have missed earlier in the week, and what else is coming soon:
Netflix
Ratched: Ready for another Ryan Murphy–Sarah Paulson collaboration? Then this series focusing on Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is for you. The psychological thriller drama is available to watch starting Sept. 18.
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: The computer-animated series brings us to a new age of all things Jurassic, while centering on a group of teens at Camp Cretaceous. It’s kid-friendly but also doesn’t “pull any punches,” according to io9. The series premieres Sept. 18.
Earlier this week, The Devil All the Time, which includes Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson in a fairly stellar all-star cast, also became available for streaming. The ninth season of Call the Midwife also arrived on the streamer, along with documentary series Challenger: The Final Flight.
Hulu
Pen15: If you’re seeking some awkward cringey times that take you back to adolescence, the second season of this series arrives Sept. 18 on Hulu.
Amazon Prime Video
All In: The Fight for Democracy: Just in time for the 2020 election, the documentary—featuring Stacey Abrams and available for viewing on Prime starting Sept. 18—examines the topic of voter suppression in the U.S.
Peacock
New series Departure, starring Christopher Plummer and Archie Panjabi, debuted on the NBCUniversal streaming service earlier this week. Read ‘s interview with Plummer here.
On TV
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, taking place virtually and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC Sunday, Sept. 20, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
On VOD
Antebellum: Janelle Monáe stars in this thriller as a woman trapped in the era of slavery in the U.S. South. Read ’s interview with writer-directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz here.
The Nest, starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon, as well as Blackbird, which includes Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet in its cast, are also available via VOD on Sept. 18.
Coming Soon
Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown as—who else?—Sherlock Holmes’s little sister, comes to Netflix Sept. 23. Henry Cavill stars as Sherlock, while Sam Claflin plays Mycroft Holmes.
