What to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, and more

Netflix

“Ratched” on Netflix stars Sarah Paulson as Mildred Ratched. Netflix

Ratched: Ready for another Ryan Murphy–Sarah Paulson collaboration? Then this series focusing on Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is for you. The psychological thriller drama is available to watch starting Sept. 18.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: The computer-animated series brings us to a new age of all things Jurassic, while centering on a group of teens at Camp Cretaceous. It’s kid-friendly but also doesn’t “pull any punches,” according to io9. The series premieres Sept. 18.

Earlier this week, The Devil All the Time, which includes Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson in a fairly stellar all-star cast, also became available for streaming. The ninth season of Call the Midwife also arrived on the streamer, along with documentary series Challenger: The Final Flight.

Hulu

Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine star in the second season of “Pen15” on Hulu. Lara Solanki—Hulu

Pen15: If you’re seeking some awkward cringey times that take you back to adolescence, the second season of this series arrives Sept. 18 on Hulu.

Amazon Prime Video

All In: The Fight for Democracy: Just in time for the 2020 election, the documentary—featuring Stacey Abrams and available for viewing on Prime starting Sept. 18—examines the topic of voter suppression in the U.S.

Peacock

From left: Christopher Plummer as Howard Lawson, Claire Forlani as Janet Freeh, Kris Holden-Ried as Dominic Hayes, and Archie Panjabi as Kendra Malley in “Departure.” Shaftesbury—Greenpoint Productions via Peacock

New series Departure, starring Christopher Plummer and Archie Panjabi, debuted on the NBCUniversal streaming service earlier this week. Read ‘s interview with Plummer here.

On TV

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, taking place virtually and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC Sunday, Sept. 20, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

On VOD

Janelle Monáe stars in psychological horror film “Antebellum,” out via video on demand Sept. 18. Matt Kennedy—Lionsgate

Antebellum: Janelle Monáe stars in this thriller as a woman trapped in the era of slavery in the U.S. South. Read ’s interview with writer-directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz here.

The Nest, starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon, as well as Blackbird, which includes Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet in its cast, are also available via VOD on Sept. 18.

Coming Soon

Millie Bobby Brown stars in “Enola Holmes,” which comes to Netflix on Sept. 23. Netflix

Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown as—who else?—Sherlock Holmes’s little sister, comes to Netflix Sept. 23. Henry Cavill stars as Sherlock, while Sam Claflin plays Mycroft Holmes.

