What Is Happening With TikTok and WeChat? Questions and Answers

The Trump administration is pushing forward its plan to ban the Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat from American app stores.

The Commerce Department on Friday announced that beginning Sunday, it would prohibit downloads of WeChat and TikTok in U.S. app stores, and ban transactions made through WeChat.

“Today’s announced prohibitions, when combined, protect users in the U.S. by eliminating access to these applications and significantly reducing their functionality,” the Commerce Department said in a statement.

The details of the prohibition have a significant impact on TikTok and WeChat users. Here’s what you need to know.