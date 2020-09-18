WebMetrix Group On The 21 Podcasts to Expand Your Mind in 2021

Jackson, WY, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WebMetrix Group interviewed podcast producers, based on their innovative approaches and great reputations across many platforms, who genuinely want to help.

Title: 21 Podcasts to Expand Your Mind in 2021

Did video really kill the radio star? Or did the radio star take a sabbatical to brush up on some R & D and rebrand as a podcast, making the ultimate comeback decades later? With statistics showing that since 2019, podcasts have continuously serenaded over 55% of the US population (155 million +) weekly, my money is on the radio stars’ resiliency.

Despite its immense success in recent years, the one thing many podcast aficionados can agree on is that the podcast world is a quantity over quality environment… meaning there is PLENTY of garbage in the sea – not fish. In fact, a recent update informed that as of April 2020, there are over 1 million podcast shows, with over 30 million episodes worldwide. We’ve taken the liberty of wading through the podcast sea, catching 21 big fish to expand your mind as we crawl through the rest of 2020 and embark into 2021 in a woke state.

1. The Tim Ferriss Show

Podcast Host: Tim Ferriss

With over 500M downloads and counting, The Tim Ferriss Show is often ranked as the #1 Business Podcast on all of Apple Podcasts, surpassing the other 500,000+ podcasts with similar content. As host, Tim Ferriss interviews many world-class performers from investment bankers to major league athletes, deconstructing their lives down to their favorite books and morning routines. Through his inquisitive interview style, Tim successfully brings listeners into the lives of the elite, providing his audience with insight and advice on how to live exceptionally.

Having hosted guests ranging from Jamie Foxx to Maria Sharapova, Tim is known to be a celebrity favorite due to the friendly atmosphere he promotes on his show. Interviewees get to have final approval over episodes prior to release, which encourages authentic content curated from open, raw, and honest discussions. His show reminds listeners that even the biggest names are still people who face everyday struggles, and he uses these conversations to inspire his audience on what everyday choices they too can make to achieve greatness.

2. The Ed Mylett Show

Podcast Host: Ed Mylett

Ed Mylett is the founder and host of The Ed Mylett Show, a podcast dedicated to showcasing the world’s greatest peak-performers across a wide range of industries. Through sharing the journeys, knowledge, and thought leadership of a diverse range of industry professionals ranging from Randy Jackson to Gary Vee, Ed uncovers inspirational stories and practical advice, encouraging listeners to learn from experts and become the best version of themselves.

Ed’s conversations with a multitude of leaders allow his audience a glimpse into the industries of business, health, collegiate and professional sports, politics, entrepreneurship, and entertainment through the eyes of experts. His wide variety of material is bound to motivate any listener, proving why the show is often ranked within Apple Podcasts’ top 5 shows on Entrepreneurship.

3. The School of Greatness

Podcast Host: Lewis Howes

For those looking to expand their knowledge on business and self-development, class is officially in session at Lewis Howes School of Greatness. Launched in 2013, the podcast is a regular on Apple Podcasts Top 50 list, receiving over 4 million downloads monthly. Lewis educates his vast audience on how to be great through interviewing world-class leaders in entrepreneurship, athletics, mindset, and relationships much more.

The cliche that “those who can’t do teach” is one we would like to counter with Lewis as our example. School of Greatness does the exact opposite, it provides a platform for those who can do – in fact, those who can do exceptionally well – to teach their lessons to the masses, reflecting on their own experiences to inspire others. Tony Robbins, Alanis Morissette, and Julianne Hough are amongst the educators within the School of Greatness, and the overwhelming success of the podcast proves the value that Lewis Howes’ audience finds in the material he shares.

4. The Skinny Confidential: HIM & HER Show

Lauryn Evarts Bosstick & Michael Bosstick

The Skinny Confidential HIM & HER Show is hosted by entrepreneurs & brand builders Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and husband Michael Bosstick. With over 79 million lifetime downloads, and 180-210K downloads per episode, the show is widely regarded as a hit amongst its 90% female audience. To date, Lauryn and Michael have garnered over 8000+ Five Star iTunes reviews hyping up the show’s content, which includes interviews with celebrities, entrepreneurs, influencers, experts, and thought leaders.

The conversations shared on the podcast are a juicy mix of wellness tips, business advice, relationship insight, and much more material inspiring listeners to become the best version of themselves. Through airing 6 episodes a month, Lauryn and Michael focus on creating content that provides their audience with valuable takeaways leading to their best lives. Jessica Alba, Ed Mylett, Whitney Port, and Gary Vee are amongst the celebrity guests that have made appearances on the show, sharing their own take on the “skinny” – what Lauryn refers to insider information as. The cheeky podcast is a must-listen for embarking on the path of professional and personal development, sure to induce laughter along the journey.

5. The Model Health Show

Shawn Stevenson

As a world-renown author and expert nutritionist, Shawn Stevenson is the founder and host of The Model Health Show, a podcast responsible for sharing a fun, entertaining, and enlightening look at the health and fitness industry. Shawn educates his audience on a variety of topics including weight loss, chronic fatigue, heart disease, diet, sex, hormones, sleep problems, and health issues. No topic is off-limits on The Model Health Show, allowing audience members to be rewarded with rich and informative content achieving and maintaining optimal health.

The ease in which Shawn breaks down complex health and wellness issues makes the topics of the show easy to understand and overcome, and is the reason behind why The Model Health Show is rated as the #1 Health Podcast in the U.S. on Apple Podcasts. Through making health information digestible, Shawn’s podcast expands the mindsets of many when it comes to understanding mental and physical wellness.

6. Superhero Academy

Marc Angelo Coppola

Superhero Academy is a podcast hosted by Marc Angelo Coppola focussed on maximizing impact through encouraging listeners to share their unique gifts with the world, touching lives with the movements they inspire. Coppola appeals to social entrepreneurs, creatives, and influencers in a variety of industries, promoting them to become everyday superheroes through harnessing their potential. Listeners will become experts in Coppola’s definition of ROI (Ripple of Impact), inspiring them to lead a purposeful life.

Coppola effortlessly discusses ways to improve productivity through optimizing talent with a variety of individuals who lend their own perspectives to the conversation. He draws on his personal entrepreneurial success as a Founding Member of Valhalla Coop Farm, Founder of Superhero Academy, storyteller, and philanthropreneur in providing advice to enable his audience to discover their passions and actually make a living from them.

7. The Deep Dive

Adam Roa

Adam Roa is a globally recognized motivational speaker and poet who encourages opening the mind to new perspectives as the host of The Deep Dive, an enlightening podcast known for its authentic content cultivated by adhering to no rules. Roa invites his audience to become a “fly on the wall” for in-depth conversations between himself and influential guests as well as independent musings, sharing informed opinions on a variety of topics that most influencers shy away from. Listeners can further interact within the CREATE Community, an online wellness community promoting connectivity through virtual daily events, including the Deep Dive Live podcast that invites the audience to converse with guests featured on the show.

As an expert on the fundamentals of self-love, compassion, and mental well-being, Roa provokes these emotions within listeners by providing an engaging view of the world through his eyes, curated from examples and stories. He challenges traditional assumptions of success by sharing his own thoughts and interviewing individuals in promoting the concept that success is not merely WHAT you think, but HOW you think.

8. Everyday Wellness

Cynthia Thurlow

Cynthia Thurlow’s podcast, Everyday Wellness, gets real on nutrition and wellness, providing advice that goes against the grain of mainstream practices. The globally recognized expert on nutrition and intermittent fasting is not afraid to challenge popular opinions on health trends through the conversations she shares on her show. Thurlow regularly interviews wellness professionals who are doing amazing things for their patients through alternative approaches, offering real-world evidence to back her disruptive content. The podcast host ensures that she provides her audience with a fresh perspective acquired from a “thinking outside of the box” mentality.

Thurlow alleviates the pressure many feel when trying to navigate the convoluted world of nutrition that all too often consists of misinformation. She shares vetted podcast material that pulls on her 20+ years experience as both a nurse practitioner and a functional nutritionist. Her target audience is women, who are highly susceptible to nutritional changes and often battle with the impracticalities of mainstream wellness recommendations. Thurlow’s knowledge of intermittent fasting reached an audience of over 6 million viewers following her talk on the TEDx stage, one of the highest viewed TED Talks of all time. She uses her podcast as a platform to further share this knowledge with fellow females who struggle to incorporate the practice of intermittent fasting into their lives, providing advice to make it attainable. Cynthia Thurlow’s determination to disrupt traditional nutrition norms will expand both the minds and the palettes of listeners.

9. Mindful Ways

Chad McMillan

As the founder and host of Mindful Ways, Chad McMillan shares his perspectives on creative and conscious living for a better life. Chad is an awoken venture capitalist, creative artist, and champion of conscious living with over 15 years of experience helping turn around start-ups and public companies from nearly every executive capacity. After years focused specifically in the capital markets, feeling burnt out but still called to a deeper purpose, Chad spent over 15 months working with a shaman, helping him further develop and explore his intuitive instincts. This led to a journey encouraging him to delve deep into many of his own perceived fears and limitations.

Today, Chad lends this conscious marriage of his abilities, experiences, and professional wisdom to aspiring creative artists and entrepreneurs looking to transform their own lives via The CM Brand, a conscious lifestyle portal showcasing new holistic tools and trends that can help power up their world. His podcast serves as a tool to deliver this information to his audience in an engaging manner, allowing listeners to expand their perspectives on who we are, and what is possible.

10. Okay Sis

Scout & Mady

Scout & Mady are the sibling duo that are providing a remedy for the Monday blues with their podcast Okay Sis. As hosts, the sisters provide comedic relief through their witty banter that raises current topics in society and culture, bringing on female guests to expand on their conversations and offer experience backed advice to audience members. Launched in 2018, the duo has aired a number of episodes covering a wide range of topics including self-help suggestions (categorized as Fix Me Up), and interviews with rad fellow females who share their entrepreneurial or life success stories.

The authentic tone of their content has attracted a vast following of females that are the ultimate hype up crew in the comment section of the girls’ Apple Podcast listing. Scout and Mady openly discuss real and relevant topics, offering a platform for women to share and learn from the stories of other women. In a world comprised of people attempting to be something their not, Scout and Mady are authentically themselves and aren’t afraid to let a little loose on their show which is sure to encourage a smile and a laugh in listeners.

11. Real Chalk

Ryan Fischer

As the official podcast of Chalk Performance Training, Real Chalk is a podcast hosted by Ryan Fischer intent on sharing an honest and open look into the world of fitness. Real Chalk shares behind the scenes knowledge on entrepreneurship in the health and fitness scene and encouragement for audience members looking to build knowledge on nutrition and exercise through recommendations and opinions backed by experts. Business owners, gym members, garage ninjas, or 24-hour meatheads are amongst the listeners that Ryan shares his advice to, encouraging them to dial in training and programming to achieve maximum success.

Having previously trained with the US Olympic Skeleton and Bobsled Teams as well as qualified for CrossFit regionals 7 times, Ryan is no stranger to the world of health and fitness. Real Chalk is used by Ryan as a platform to share his knowledge, as well as interview fellow industry experts in inspiring his listeners to reach their full potential through implementing effective training programs. His celebrity status within the fitness scene has made him immensely popular as a podcast host, creating Real Chalk into a must-listen for those looking to up their gains.

12. Entrepreneur Gains

Sabby Choudhary

Host Sabby Choudhary interviews Y-Combinator (YC) alumni in his podcast Entrepreneur Gains, uncovering the raw startup stories that preceded their entrepreneurial successes. YC, one of the most recognized names in the Silicon Valley startup ecosystem, is an American seed money accelerator founded in 2005. To date, YC has been responsible for funding over 2000 startups including Airbnb, Reddit, DoorDash, and Twitch to name a few, boasting a combined portfolio valuation exceeding $100 billion. Sabby fuels conversations addressing the mistakes made and lessons learned throughout the startup journeys of select YC alumni, sharing with his audience an honest view into the startup world.

Through diving into the topics of co-founder disputes, fundraising challenges, growth stages, and most importantly, attracting the support of YC, Sabby addresses the many barriers alumni members have had to overcome amongst their journey to success. As a YC alumnus himself, Sabby draws on his own experience founding multiple startups and navigating the world of VC funding when seeking insight from alumni members in developing valuable content for his audience. Startup Gains is a must-listen for entrepreneurs wanting to skip years of trial and error in the early stages of their venture based on expert recommendations from industry leaders.

13. How Are You Helping?

Sean Riley

How Are You Helping? This is the question host Sean Riley inquires about to guests on his powerful podcast, digging deep into the work that numerous impact leaders are doing in making the world a better place. Sean provides a platform for the drivers behind the work of non-profit organizations and charities, leaders of youth movements, and founders of socially good businesses to share the ways in which they’re helping the world, inspiring the show’s audience to do the same.

As a conscious humanitarian and former non-profit and public service professional, Sean began his podcast as a way to uncover the stories, psychology, and deeper layers behind meaningful work. Through musing upon the topics of compassion and generosity with guests, Sean uncovers ways listeners can insightfully implement the appropriate tools and habits to make a positive global impact. His conversations c a variety of hard-hitting topics including “How To Tackle Sex Trafficking” and “A Tipping Point For Ending Systemic Racism,” inspiring his listeners to employ a conscious mind when navigating life.

14. Being

Patrick Cooke

On BEING, podcast host Patrick Cooke explores what it means to be human in the modern world through the lens of creativity, consciousness, and personal development. Through authentic conversations with a wide array of guests including artists, intellectuals, scientists, visionaries, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders, BEING ventures to make collective sense of an increasingly complex world with the unifying goal of building a sustainable future for all. As humanity continues to march full steam toward extinction, we can no longer afford to ask ‘what is best for me?’, the question must now become ‘what is best for me and the whole simultaneously?’

Host Patrick Cooke is a transformational coach, sobriety mentor, podcaster, musician, songwriter, and surfer. His enthusiasm, positivity, and passion for life are dangerously infectious and he is known for his innate ability to connect deeply with other souls. In 2012 Patrick left his hometown of Toronto, Canada, and headed for the jungles and beaches of Costa Rica. This courageous leap accelerated his own personal awakening and initiated a journey of profound transformation. It also represented a heeding of the call to honor and embrace his life’s work – to awaken and ignite each soul to their intrinsic power as the creators of their own reality. Patrick brings his uniquely fresh perspective to the show, inspiring his audience to take full responsibility and engage in evolution as conscious agents rather than simply being passive victims of the system.

15. GreenPlanet BluePlanet

Julian Guderley

Julian Guderley is responsible for expanding the way we view and interact with the planet through the inspiring interviews he shares on his podcast, GreenPlanet BluePlanet. His engaging podcast episodes interview industry leaders in the planet’s regenerative movement, highlighting the most impactful drivers of environmental and social change today. With 220+ episodes and counting, Guderley’s interviews call upon the expert opinions of the world’s top 500 social impact makers consisting of artists, teachers, authors, and philanthropreneurs who are committed to and showcase qualities of planetary leadership!

Through his “…quest to display what makes planet earth worth living on,” Guderley’s podcast motivates listeners to partake in the planet’s sustainable and regenerative movement, providing examples on how to best do so, and sharing theories as to why. As both a transformational Leadership-Coach and Breathwork Teacher, Guderley is a true global citizen. His interview series explores the multifaceted and systemic change needed for our society & culture to make the 2020s a truly regenerative decade of action, raising the topics of sustainability, regenerative economics, consciousness, spirituality, and symbiotic relationships. GreenPlanet BluePlanet is a must-listen for those looking to increase their environmental knowledge while bringing our shared ecological footprint into balance.

16. The Smart Woman Show

Tara Oldridge

In recent years, studies have shown that women are making strides in the entrepreneurial realm, with female-founded businesses accounting for 42% of all American businesses in 2019 alone. Tara Oldridge is a female entrepreneur for female entrepreneurs, and is responsible for driving this number. As the host of The Smart Woman Show, Tara references her years of successful entrepreneurial experience in providing powerful advice to fellow female entrepreneurs about how to become more profitable and impactful. Through her 20-30 minute conversations with industry leaders and celebrity influencers, Tara pulls on key topics in sharing with her audience lessons on strategic decision-making tactics and leadership skills that will drive the bottom line professionally while changing lives personally through encouraging undiscovered potential.

Tara’s effervescent persona makes her podcast an irresistible listen, inspiring women to unlock the entrepreneurial ideas confined in their minds. Her radical honesty and words of encouragement provide actionable advice and direction that allow her followers to realize the confidence necessary to finally launch their businesses. As a mother of two, a wife, a woman of faith, and a passionate philanthropist, Tara is no stranger to the pressures many women feel when attempting to launch their careers yet find themselves limited on time. She leverages her experience in this department to speak to other women who are in the same boat, using her podcast as a platform to demonstrate techniques to overcome time constraints to achieve success.

17. Launch, Grow, and Scale Your Business

Sam Henderson

As the host of his podcast, Launch Grow & Scale Your Business, Sam Henderson draws upon the expertise, experience, and education of a team of Guest Gurus who have done it all before. Listeners get the chance to learn about the success-proven tactics, strategies, tips, and tools industry experts have used to Launch, Grow, and Scale their businesses. The mastermind-style podcast reduces the overwhelming chaos often associated with launching a business by providing helpful advice on how to create a sustainable game plan. Henderson inspires his audience to cultivate the focus required to achieve success for their business, regardless of the industry.

Sam Henderson is familiar with the challenges associated with business leadership, having faced adversity in his own career, and he pulls on his lessons learned from overcoming these challenges throughout the podcast. Like all entrepreneurs, he knows he’s made mistakes. But now, he sees these challenges as a “gift” and a chance to reassess and teach others how to avoid the pitfalls whilst successfully launching, growing, and scaling. As a multi-best selling author, long-time TV Host, media columnist, speaker, multi-award-winning business owner, and High-Performance Business Coach, Sam brings a wealth of knowledge to the topics of the show, having previously practiced the lessons he preaches. His honest conversations with fellow entrepreneurs and business leaders provide encouraging advice to audience members on how to best navigate obstacles amongst business development, proving Launch, Grow, and Scale Your Business to be a must-listen for any business owner looking to succeed.

18. Paper Planes Podcast

Telina To’o

Telina To’o is the cacao over coffee, mama to Machi, former educator turned lifestyle junkie and host of the Paper Planes Podcast. The very real and candid Australian that she is, draws on personal experiences and organically guides her guests straight into when “sh*t hit the fan” while working towards personal and business goals. Unlike other self-help shows, which focus heavily on the success story, she intentionally challenges that by implementing her work backwards approach from hitting rock bottom to one of the richest experiences in life.

Since founding The Co. & Teli, Telina made a promise to co-create a community of conscious role models, a space that is both collaborative and innovative. While her online coaching business is thriving, being stuck in social isolation during Covid-19 ignited her to start podcasting as a result of craving community & genuine connection with other people. Having just launched in May of 2020, her podcast is still in its infancy yet already chart-topping across several countries in self-help and improvement. The Paper Planes Podcast has been airing new content weekly and currently boasts over 20 episodes with everyday people, and sometimes famous people too. Telina says no story is off-limits, in-fact one of the most downloadable conversations was even considered taboo.

19. The Pals Podcast

George Booutsalis & Ricky Liorti

Passion projects are what makes work worthwhile, and for George Boutsalis and Ricky Liorti, The Pals Podcast was a passion project that turned into a popular profession. The duo started their podcast as a way to talk with friends about their interests in health & wellness, travel & adventure, entrepreneurship, sports, and much more. The goal was to create one episode a week for a year, which they’re quickly on the way to surpassing having completed 42 episodes and counting in just seven months. The Pals continuously provide their audience with enjoyable conversations in every episode, covering a wide range of interesting topics sure to encourage first-time listeners to become full-time subscribers.

George and Ricky have created an outlet for interesting conversations to flow freely, attracting notable guests onto their podcast and garnering an even larger audience because of it. The duo is having fun while expanding their reach, and the growth of their show continues to scale week after week. Needles to say, the Pals won’t be putting an end to this passion project anytime soon.

20. University of Adversity

Lance Essihos

Lance Essihos advocates for the benefits of adversity in his podcast University of Adversity, encouraging his audience to view the onset of adversity not as an enemy attack, but rather a great ally. Through connecting with guests who share their stories about overcoming life’s challenges, Lance draws attention to the importance of hitting rock bottom in order to achieve success. Every fall provides a learning lesson on how to get back up, and this lesson is something the University of Adversity educates its listeners on, ensuring the fall, though painful, will be worth it in the long run.

Broadcasted three times a week, each episode showcases a different individual who has thrived following a great demise. Lance Essihos inspires his audience through the carefully curated content he shares, offering a wealth of tips and advice on how to get back up after even the furthest of falls.

21. The Appliance Workshop

Chris & Andrey Czupiel

New immigrants entering the North American workforce are often met with the challenges of not knowing where to begin, how to make a business successful, and how to stand apart from others. This is something Chris Czupiel has experienced, and it’s what drives him and Andrey Czupiel to pull on their own knowledge in advising others on how to start their journey within the trades industry. With Andrey being the founder and director of the Appliance Technical Institute of Canada, and Chris operating as the president of Toronto Appliances Service and Appliance Technical Institute of Canada, the duo share a wealth of knowledge and experience for anything appliance related.

Together, they’ve created The Appliance Workshop Podcast, which focuses on immigration, entrepreneurship within the appliance servicing industry, and advice on how to become a national appliance servicing trainer. They bring the appliance servicing community together in Canada like never before seen, from British Columbia to the Maritimes, and everything in between. The Czupiel’s provide listeners with a portal into the world of startups, sharing stories on what the experience is really like and what should be expected. Through their podcast, the duo teaches their listeners skills that are transferable to any business. From coast to coast, The Appliance Workshop Podcast shows its audience that potential has no borders.

Contact:

Immy Tariq

Webmetrix Group

[email protected]