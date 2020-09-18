Vanessa Bryant’s Mom Accuses Her of Kicking Her Out After Kobe’s Death

WENN/Apega

During an interview conducted in Spanish, Sofia Laine claims that her daughter asks her to vacate the house that she lives in and to return the car that she’s driving.

Following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, reports suggested that Vanessa’s mom Sofia Laine has always been by her side and supported her during the trying times. However, it appears that the truth is the exact opposite as Sofia revealed during a recent Spanish interview that her daughter kicked her out after the NBA star passed away.

Speaking to David Valadez of Univision, Sofia said that Kobe’s body is currently in a cemetery but she refused to reveal the exact location out of privacy. Then, according to her, Vanessa asked her to vacate the house that she lives in and to return the car that she’s driving. The mom of four allegedly told Sofia, “You need to leave my house and give me my car.”

The full interview will be broadcast on Monday, September 21 local time.

This revelation is truly shocking to some people, considering that Vanessa and her mom have always seemed close. Even after the helicopter crash that claimed Kobe and Gianna’s lives, it was reported that the mother and daughter grew even closer as Sofia was emotionally and physically there for Vanessa and her remaining three children.

Kobe died on January 26, when the helicopter that he and Gianna rode crashed in Calabasas, California while en route from John Wayne Airport to Camarillo Airport. Including Kobe and his daughter, everyone else was killed in the accident. His death sparked multiple remembrances and tributes, including a memorial outside of the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, which Kobe attended from 1992 to 1996.

Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private funeral in Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona del Mar neighborhood of Newport Beach, California on February 7. A public memorial service was held on February 24, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting.