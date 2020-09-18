US plans to restrict access to TikTok and WeChat from Sunday

The Commerce Department plans to restrict access to TikTok and WeChat on Sunday as the Trump administration’s executive orders against the two apps are set to take effect.



The Department said Friday that as of Sunday, any moves to distribute or maintain WeChat or TikTok on an app store will be prohibited.



In addition, the Department said, it will be illegal to host or transfer internet traffic associated with WeChat beginning Sunday. The same will be true for TikTok as of Nov. 12, it said.



Further restrictions could still be announced later, including against other apps if they are seen to be used as workarounds.



“Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party,” said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a release. “At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations.”

There are roughly 100 million TikTok users in the United States, making it clear why the platform’s videos have taken over the internet.

As the relationship between Washington and Beijing has frayed in recent weeks, US government officials have claimed that TikTok poses a serious threat to national security. President Donald Trump had threatened to ban it unless an American company took control of its domestic operations.

Trump’s declaration set off a bidding contest that roped in some of America’s top corporations, including Microsoft, Oracle and Walmart.

The frenzy kicked off in early August when Trump signed an executive order that would effectively ban TikTok in the United States unless the Chinese-owned ByteDance could find an American owner for its US operations by September 20.

The Trump administration expressed concerns that the hugely popular app could be used as a spying tool by Beijing. Authorities also fear that it could be leveraged to collect personal data on US citizens, or to censor speech deemed sensitive by the Chinese government.

TikTok has denied those allegations. The company has said its data centres are located entirely outside of China and that none of that data is subject to Chinese law.