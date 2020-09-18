US auto insurers are using AI to generate nearly instantaneous repair claims, using only photos of the damage, with COVID-19 spurring on adoption (Mark Gardiner/New York Times)

Isaac Novak
Mark Gardiner / New York Times:

US auto insurers are using AI to generate nearly instantaneous repair claims, using only photos of the damage, with COVID-19 spurring on adoption  —  Using algorithms, tech companies are helping insurers speed up the process after an accident, make it more accurate and keep estimators out of the field — a plus during a pandemic.

