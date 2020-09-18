Two major crypto exchanges are teaming up to push the industry forward By Cointelegraph

Two major crypto exchanges are teaming up to push the industry forward
Crypto exchange KuCoin has unveiled dealings with another exchange, Poloniex, in an effort to move the crypto industry forward.
“KuCoin and Poloniex will join hands in trading technology research and development, liquidity sharing, product iterations, PoS [proof-of-stake] and PoW [proof-of-work] mining pools, and other industrial exploration,” said a statement provided to Cointelegraph.
