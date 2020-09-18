Trump’s ‘Patriotic Education’ Executive Order Compared To Hitler Youth

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

President Trump announced Thursday that he will sign an executive order to promote “patriotic education” in the U.S. — and Twitter is comparing it to Hitler Youth.

“I will soon sign an executive order establishing a national commission to promote patriotic education,” Trump said. “It will be called the ‘1776 Commission.'”

He continued, “It will encourage our educators to teach our children about the miracle of American history, and make plans to honor the 250th Anniversary of our founding.”

