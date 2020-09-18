Trump’s ‘Patriotic Education’ Executive Order Compared To Hitler Youth

President Trump announced Thursday that he will sign an executive order to promote “patriotic education” in the U.S. — and Twitter is comparing it to Hitler Youth.

“I will soon sign an executive order establishing a national commission to promote patriotic education,” Trump said. “It will be called the ‘1776 Commission.'”

He continued, “It will encourage our educators to teach our children about the miracle of American history, and make plans to honor the 250th Anniversary of our founding.”

Hitler Youth” trended on Twitter following the speech, and social media compared his new plan to the indoctrination organization conducted by the Nazi Party in 1930s Germany.

Trump’s message was clear. He sees Black Lives Matter as the enemy.

“A radical movement is attempting to demolish this treasured and precious inheritance. We can’t let that happen. The left-wing rioting and mayhem are the direct result of decades of left-wing indoctrination in our schools.”