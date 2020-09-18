Trump says U.S., Canada border will open by end of year, hours after restriction extension By

© . U.S. President Trump departs for campaign travel to Minnesota at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he thought the U.S.-Canada border would open before the end of the year.
The restrictions on non-essential travel at land borders between the two countries were first imposed in March and do not cover trade or travel by air. They have been extended several times, including on Friday to Oct. 21, as the United States has struggled to contain its coronavirus outbreak.
