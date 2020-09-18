Trump admin orders TikTok, WeChat gone from app stores on Sunday

Consumers inside the US will no longer be allowed to download TikTok or WeChat from any US app store as of Sunday, the Trump administration announced today.

Any “provision of service to distribute or maintain” the mobile applications is prohibited beginning September 20, the Department of Commerce said this morning. That means Google Play and Apple’s App Store will have to yank their listings for the apps.

Not only will app stores not be allowed to permit new downloads, but Internet hosting services and content delivery network services will also be banned from “enabling the functioning or the optimization” of the apps, and “directly contracted or arranged internet transit or peering services” will also be prohibited. Those bans, however, go into effect for TikTok as of November 12—after the US presidential election.

All platforms will also be prohibited from providing services through WeChat specifically that allow anyone to transfer funds or process payment within the US.

President Donald Trump signed executive orders banning TikTok and WeChat on August 6. Those orders gave the Department of Commerce a 45-day window to outline what, exactly, a ban would entail. That 45-day period expires on Sunday, September 20, and so that is when the bans take effect.

Software firm Oracle struck a deal with TikTok that could allow it to continue operating inside the United States. That deal would give Oracle a 20 percent stake in the company and pave the way to a global initial public offering of stock, according to media reports.

Trump could still rescind the order relating to TikTok before it goes into effect on Sunday, if the Oracle deal gains approval before that point. That transaction is currently under review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and the White House.

This is a developing story and will be updated.