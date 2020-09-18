Trading Odell Beckham not ‘off the table’ for Browns

It was reported earlier in the week by New York-based radio host Mike Francesa that the Browns were looking to trade him. As chemistry issues with Baker Mayfield continue, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Browns get what they can for the talented wide receiver.

At the time Beckham Jr. was traded to the Browns, many believed the club would win the AFC North in 2019 and achieve great success. That proved to just be a dream, though, as Beckham Jr.’s situation in Cleveland has been quite rocky.

A month after the trade, quarterback Baker Mayfield had to work through rumors that Beckham Jr. didn’t want to play in Cleveland. Those rumors peaked when the wide receiver chose not to show up for the first set of voluntary team activities.

The Browns’ 2019 campaign was an utter disappointment as the team finished 6-10 and eventually fired head coach Freddie Kitchens. For Beckham Jr., the year was ruined by multiple injuries.

Toward the end of the season, it was reported that Beckham Jr. was telling other teams to get him out of Cleveland. Now in 2020, with the second consecutive season of trade rumors, it appears he may finally be on his way out.

Francesa reported that the Browns would be looking for “a lot” in a trade for Beckham Jr., which isn’t necessarily surprising given the amount of failure they’ve had over the past couple of seasons. Many rumors have linked Beckham Jr. to the Patriots for a while now, and those rumors only continued when it became evident he was on the chopping block.

There’s no telling where he could end up if traded — Bill Belichick won’t want to give up a lot for him — but there’s no denying that he’d fit very well with Cam Newton in New England.