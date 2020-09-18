Tory Lanez Slapped With Lawsuit for Allegedly Inciting Nightclub Assault

WENN/JLN Photography

In the filed legal documents, Christopher Harty claims the ‘Stupid Again’ hitmaker and his crew beat him up at LIV Nightclub in November 2019 after a nasty encounter.

Rapper Tory Lanez has been sued by a Miami, Florida man for inciting a beat down at a club.

Christopher Harty claims the “Stupid Again” hitmaker and members of his crew beat him up at LIV Nightclub in November (19) after a nasty encounter between the clubgoer and the rap star.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Harty claims Tory was trying to antagonize him before throwing a punch, after which members of his posse joined in.

The suit includes a five-second video of the fight, which Harty claims left him with serious injuries to his head, neck, chest and back.

He’s suing Tory for unspecified damages.

The news comes as the rapper faces a gun possession rap in California after police found weapons in his vehicle following a shoot-out at a Hollywood Hills party, where Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot.

She has confirmed reports suggesting Tory is responsible for her injuries. However, recent report suggested that the “Quarantine Radio” host did not intentionally shoot Megan and that she was hit with shards of bullet fragments from one shot that ricocheted.

Meanwhile, Tory has not released a statement on the matter, which has irked his fans. Defending his silence, his pal and collaborator Josh “Midjordan” Farias recently assured that “you’ll get [to hear from Tory] when it’s time.” The creative director also blasted Megan for allegedly telling lies, saying, “Just because she came out and said some bulls**t, people are supposed to believe it ?”