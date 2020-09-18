TicWatch Pro 3 leak confirms Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, layered display

Last month, we got our first look at Mobvoi’s first smartwatch featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, the TicWatch 3 Pro. More details regarding the upcoming smartwatch have now surfaced, courtesy of a premature listing by Malaysian retailer Shopee (via 9to5Google).
The listing confirms the TicWatch Pro 3 will feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, which promises to bring 85% higher CPU performance and a massive 150% improvement in GPU performance compared to Snapdragon Wear 3100. Similar to the TicWatch Pro 4G, the upcoming smartwatch will have a dual-layer display, measuring 1.4-inches.
Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines
Mobvoi’s next smartwatch will also include 1GB of RAM, 8GB of onboard storage, built-in GPS, NFC, and a 595mAh battery. The promo materials included in the listing suggest the smartwatch will provide up to 72 hours of battery life on a single charge. Moving on to the health features, the TicWatch Pro 3 will be capable of tracking your heart rate, sleep, stress, blood oxygen level, and more.
As revealed by a deleted tweet by Mobvoi last month, the TicWatch Pro 3 is expected to debut on September 24. Going by the leaked specs, it certainly looks like the TicWatch Pro 3 will give the best Android smartwatch a run for its money.