TicWatch Pro 3 leak confirms Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, layered display

Last month, we got our first look at Mobvoi’s first smartwatch featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, the TicWatch 3 Pro. More details regarding the upcoming smartwatch have now surfaced, courtesy of a premature listing by Malaysian retailer Shopee (via 9to5Google).

The listing confirms the TicWatch Pro 3 will feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, which promises to bring 85% higher CPU performance and a massive 150% improvement in GPU performance compared to Snapdragon Wear 3100. Similar to the TicWatch Pro 4G, the upcoming smartwatch will have a dual-layer display, measuring 1.4-inches.